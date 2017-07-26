Final days to purchase ducks for Saturday’s United Way Duck Dash

The United Way of Western Nebraska’s annual Rubber Duck Dash will be held this Saturday at the YMCA Trails West Camp in Scottsbluff.

With the total number of ducks being sold for the race reduced by half, Special Events Coordinator Jeana Linton says there are still ducks available, but they have been selling quickly.

Linton says they have sold well over half of the 10,000 ducks, and sales over the past week have been very brisk. She says they hope to sell out by the end of the week, so encourages people to get their ducks as soon as possible.

The grand prize is a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro donated by Team Auto Center. Along with this great prize, second place is a Honda side-by-side donated by Sandberg Honda followed by 28 other incredible prizes.

Ducks can be purchased at Team Auto Center. Each duck costs $10, but there are also package options. A Quacky Trio for $25 includes 3 ducks in the race and a quack sack full of 36 coupons and a souvenir duck. A Quacky Combo is $60 which includes 7 ducks in the race and a quack sack.