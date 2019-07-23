Final Phase Construction Completed On 42nd Street Project

Construction work is now completed on the seventh and final phase of the 42nd Street project in Scottsbluff with the opening Monday evening of the intersection of 5th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl tells KNEB News the seven phase, 1.5 mile project that began in April of 2018 went very smoothly with completion right on schedule.

Bohl says what’s left now is doing the pavement markings from 5th Avenue back to Avenue I.

That includes the yellow and white line markings, the crosswalks, stop bars and the turning lanes. Bohl believes that work will be completed this week.

He said they will also be a re-seeding grass areas behind the curbs and sidewalks in the dirt areas to restore growth that was affected by construction.

Bohl said the intersection of 5th Avenue and 42nd Street was opened to traffic around 6 p.m. Monday evening.