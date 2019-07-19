Final push for duck sales for United Way Rubber Duck Dash

The United Way of Western Nebraska’s biggest fundraiser is tomorrow, but on Thursday night a final push for duck sales for the annual Rubber Duck Dash took place at Team Auto Center.

The annual Quackers and Cheese business after hours featured lots of decorated ducks. Attendees were encouraged to vote for their favorites, as well buy their last minute Quack Sacks.

United Way Board President Doug Mader explains why this business after hours event is so important.

“One- it’s a fun event, it’s a good thing to do on a Thursday night,” explains Mader. “Great prizes, great food, just a great chance to buy ducks.”

People looking to buy last minute ducks on Friday can swing by Team Auto Center or The United Way offices.

Duck Dash festivities will begin on Saturday at 9:30 at the YMCA Trails West Camp. Due to high river levels, the ducks will be racing out of a cement truck rather than down the North Platte.