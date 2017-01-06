class="single single-post postid-206681 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Final testimony given in Zachary Mueller murder trial

BY Ryan Murphy | January 6, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Final testimony given in Zachary Mueller murder trial
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Closing statements in the Bridgeport “body in a barrel” case are expected to be delivered at 12:45 this afternoon at the Morrill County Courthouse.

The last testimony today came from a woman who shared a cell with State Material Witness Felicia Talley- who rode with Zachary Mueller when he allegedly shot Pedro Dominguez in the head before stuffing his body in a barell.

Listen below for KNEB News Director Kevin Mooney’s mid-day report from the courthouse:

The jury will begin deliberations this afternoon, there’s no word on how long it may take before they render a verdict.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments