Final testimony given in Zachary Mueller murder trial

Closing statements in the Bridgeport “body in a barrel” case are expected to be delivered at 12:45 this afternoon at the Morrill County Courthouse.

The last testimony today came from a woman who shared a cell with State Material Witness Felicia Talley- who rode with Zachary Mueller when he allegedly shot Pedro Dominguez in the head before stuffing his body in a barell.

Listen below for KNEB News Director Kevin Mooney’s mid-day report from the courthouse:

The jury will begin deliberations this afternoon, there’s no word on how long it may take before they render a verdict.