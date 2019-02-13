Finalists named in ESU 13 administrator search

Two Panhandle school administrators are among the three finalists to succeed outgoing ESU 13 Administrator Dr. Jeff West.

ESU 13 President Mark Sinner tells KNEB News Scottsbluff High School Assistant Principal Andrew Dick, Bayard Public Schools Superintendent Travis Miller and Perkins County Schools Superintendent Phillip Picquet are finalists for the post.

Sinner says the board will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to interview the trio, after which the panel will narrow down the list to a top pick and an alternate. He says the board hopes to be able to announce the new administrator’s acceptance of the post Friday or Monday at the latest.

Sinner says the goal will be to have a successor in place well ahead of West’s departure to ensure a smooth transition. West has accepted a similar administrative post in Pennsylvania, and Sinner anticipates West will be leaving by the end of April.