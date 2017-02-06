Financing for new hangar to be considered by Airport Authority

The Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority will hold a 10 a.m. public hearing Wednesday on taking out a $900,000 loan to build a new hangar at Heilig field.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says a new hangar is desperately needed to keep visiting aircraft out of the elements.

Skelton says the new hangar might also be a place for PenAir to overnight its plane in the future to help avoid the icing and other problems that have caused delays or cancellations impacting early morning flights.

Skelton says the plan is to have the hangar constructed by August of this year.