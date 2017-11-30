class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275357 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Finding cause of rural Cheyenne house fire could take several days

BY Associated Press | November 30, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Finding cause of rural Cheyenne house fire could take several days

Authorities say it could take several days to determine
the cause of a fire in a home where two people and two dogs were found dead Wednesday in southeastern Wyoming.

Capt. Linda Gesell with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found the bodies after the fire was reported south of Cheyenne at about 1:45 a.m. The names of the victims, who were adults, have not been released yet.

Assistant Chief Dillon Conner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that a hole in the ceiling over what was likely a bedroom could indicate where the fire started.

Investigators spent much of the day sifting through charred debris from the home.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments