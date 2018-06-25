class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319870 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Fire causes estimated $5M damage to Estes Park lodge

BY Associated Press | June 25, 2018
Home News Regional News
Fire causes estimated $5M damage to Estes Park lodge
The morning light shows the devastation of a fire at Marys Lake Lodge Saturday night. (Estes Valley Fire Protection District)

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that did an estimated $5 million in damage to a lodge just outside Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Estes Valley Fire Protection District spokesman Mike Richardson declined to speculate on the cause of the fire Saturday night at Marys Lake Lodge in Estes Park.

But Richardson tells the Loveland Reporter-Herald that there’s no sign of foul play.

The fire damaged the resort’s main lodge, which dates to 1913, but no guests or staff were hurt.

An estimated 230 people were in the structure when the fire broke out, including a wedding party.

Messages posted on the resort’s home page say the damage isn’t as bad as it seems and the lodge will be back.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments