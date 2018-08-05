Fire Fighter Ministry receives donation from Gering fire Department and “Guns ‘n’ Hoses Charity Softball game

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers presented a check in the amount of $741.50 to Carissa Smith, coordinator of the Fire Fighter Ministry.

The donation was from the “Guns ‘n’ Hoses” charity softball game between the Gering Fire Department along with members from other local departments and local police, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriffs Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

The portion donated to the Fire Fighter Ministry was the amount raised by the Fire Department’s “Hoses” team.

The Fire Fighter Ministry reaches out to and assists those who have suffered from a fire or other natural disaster by supplying funds, clothing and food vouchers, hygiene items, temporary housing assistance, insurance assistance, pastoral counseling, etc.

For more information on the Fire Fighter Ministry contact Carissa Smith at 308-631-9674 or visit them on Facebook at Firefighter Ministry.