Firefighters battle blaze near downtown Torrington

Firefighters from eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle have been fighting a blaze near downtown Torrington for most of the morning.

Smoke and flames could be seen early this morning coming from the Roy’s Cold Storage building at the northwest corner of East B Street and East 20th Avenue. In addition to response by Torrington Volunteer Fire, mutual aid was requested from units in both Goshen and Scotts Bluff counties.

Preliminary information indicated a wide response from fire departments including Lingle, Southeast and Veteran, as well as from Morrill, Lyman and the tower truck from Scottsbluff.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they become available.