BY Kevin Mooney | February 21, 2017
Firefighters battling grass fires in high winds

Local firefighters are battling two grass fires Tuesday afternoon in high winds over 30 miles per hour.

Banner County and Scottsbluff Rural firefighters are fighting a grass fire near the Banner County Feedlot at Pumpkin Creek Road and County Road 36 an estimated seven miles east of Highway 71.

Torrington fire personnel and a number of fire departments from Scotts Bluff County appear to be fighting another grass fire near the Wyoming-Nebraska border east of the Torrington prison.

The size of the fires is unknown at this time.

