Firefighters are gaining ground on a wildfire in

southeast Wyoming.

The fire west of Wheatland has burned some 40 square miles (of mixed forest and grassland in the Laramie Mountains.Three homes and 15 other buildings have burned.

Firefighters had the fire about two-thirds contained Friday and expect help from cooler weather, though gusty winds are also possible.

Evacuation orders remain in place for much of the area.