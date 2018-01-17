Firefighters respond to fully engulfed Morrill house fire

Firefighters this morning have responded in freezing temperatures to a fully engulfed house fire in Morrill.

The fire at 201 Jirdon Avenue was reported around 7 a.m. and firefighters were greeted with smoke and flames.

Firefighters from the Morrill and Mitchell fire departments spent several hours battling the blaze and working to extinguish smoke coming from the house.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the house was unoccupied and was for sale.

There was significant smoke damage and likely some fire damage as a result from the Wednesday morning fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.