Firework sales enter home stretch

Firework sales are heating up for retailers in the final days of the 10 day selling period.

That’s the case at Discount Fireworks in Scottsbluff. Store owner Eric Wilcox says that to accommodate the influx of people looking to purchase fireworks, they’ll be open until at least 11 p.m. or later both tonight and tomorrow.

He says for those who haven’t purchased their fireworks, he offers up this recommendation to get the most bang for your buck.

“If you come in and look at the assortments, you’ll see the fountains, the multi-effects, all in one package,” explains Wilcox. “You can just grab it off the shelf and then check out without have to walk throughout the store.”

Wilcox reminds people to always be safe with your fireworks, keep a bucket of water nearby, and always clean up debris after you’re done.