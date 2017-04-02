First Annual Scottsbluff Celtic Gathering seeks Volunteers

The Scottsbluff Celtic Gathering is seeking volunteers to help make the first annual Celtic culture event a huge success.

The event will be held on May 19-21, 2017 and will feature the following events: Exploring Celtic Clans, Learn about local Celtic History, participation in kids events, specialized entertainment, Celtic Tradesmen demonstrating candle making, leather crafting and sword fighting, and business participation to introduce Celtic Foods and beverages.

There will also be a golf tournament on Sunday morning. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Volunteers will be needed for activities going on both during and leading up to the event. Help is needed for the following activities:

Information and hospitality workers on site to help in the information booth

Help with the wee bairns in our Kid’s Corner

Backstage warriors are needed to help our guest and local musicians with stage changes

Highway Men Street Team members are also needed to help distribute rack cards and posters advertising the event.

For more information, please call The Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Center (308) 633-1808.