First Baptist Church Vacation Bible School presents missions offering to Buckboard Academy’s building project

Children attending “Hero Central” Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff presented a check in the amount of $644.36 to Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy.

The donation, presented by Caleigh Holland, Payslee Smith, Champ Smith and Bryson Gaul, will go towards Buckboard’s building project. The riding academy is currently constructing an indoor riding facility on donated land south of Gering that is expected to be completed late this fall.

Buckboard was chosen for the missions offering because they are a “Hero” in the community for their service to disabled children through horse therapy.

The offering was part of what they learned throughout the week in Psalm 34:14 “Seek peace. Do good and go after it.”