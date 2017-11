Jury selection begins this morning in the trial of a man charged with the 2016 New Year’s Eve stabbing death of Melissa May.

65-year-old Lucio Munoz is charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Scottsbluff Police found May’s body in Munoz’ unit at the R.C. Scot Apartments on January 3rd.

Judge Leo Dobrovolny is hoping opening arguments begin this afternoon. The trial is scheduled for three or four days.