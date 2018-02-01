First National Bank North Platte giving out Husker Spring Game tickets

First National Bank North Platte and Nebraska Athletics are proud to partner together to provide 3,000 tickets to active military, veterans and their families to the 2018 Red-White Husker Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 21.

Tickets will be available only at select First National Bank locations across the region during regular branch hours on February 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th, while supplies last.

The following are the First National Bank North Platte locations where tickets will be available in the Chadron, Alliance and Scottsbluff area:

315 W. 3 rd Street, Chadron

Street, Chadron 1926 Broadway, Scottsbluff

124 W. 3rd Street, Alliance

Tickets will be limited to one set of four tickets per family with an accepted form of Military ID. ID accepted will include Active Duty Military, Reserve Military, Retired Military, Military Dependent ID cards, VA Medical ID cards, American Legion or VFW cards and DD214 forms.