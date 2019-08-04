First National Bank of Omaha Announces 2019 Community First Awards

First National Bank of Omaha, which also operates as First National Bank North Platte, has kicked off its 2019 Community First Awards, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy. This is the fourth year that First National Bank of Omaha has presented the Community First Awards, which recognizes and rewards nonprofit organizations who are working to strengthen communities across the bank’s service area. The top organization will receive $25,000 to support a project that will make a significant and tangible community impact.

“First National Bank of Omaha is committed to strengthening all of the communities we call home by partnering with organizations who are working to make meaningful and lasting impacts,” said Gorynski. “The 2019 Community First Awards provide nonprofits an opportunity to share their story, bring awareness to specific community needs and potentially win a donation to support their community project. At the same time, it is our hope to inspire others to support causes important to them.”

Nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate their community project from August 1 through August 16 using the online nomination form: <https://woobox.com/fyt77h>. The highest scoring qualifying nominations will be narrowed down to a maximum of 20 finalists by First National Bank of Omaha employees. The finalists will then be presented for a public vote from September 23 through September 27 where the winning nonprofit organization will receive a $25,000 cash donation to support its project. The second- and third place organizations will receive a $10,000 and $5,000 donation respectively. The winners will be announced the first week in October.

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

First National Bank of Omaha operates as First National Bank North Platte in the North Platte, Chadron, Alliance and Scottsbluff markets.