First National Bank of Omaha Announces Community Development Grants – Scottsbluff

First National Bank of Omaha, which also operates as First National Bank North Platte, has awarded a total of $840,000 in community development grants to 46 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy. The grants support programs focused on increasing access to affordable housing, revitalizing neighborhoods and building strong local economies.

First National Bank of Omaha awarded $553,000 in community development grants to 25 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa. Grants for affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization programs will enable the bank’s community partners to build, rehabilitate or finance 407 homes and provide 830 individuals with homeownership education and foreclosure prevention services.

In Scottsbluff, First National Bank of Omaha awarded a $10,000 grant to Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities. The funds will support the construction of rental units in Scottsbluff.

First National Bank of Omaha expects to announce additional community development grants in the fourth quarter of this year that will support initiatives that strengthen the workforce. In 2018, the bank awarded a total of $1.87 million in community development grants to 98 organizations across its seven-state service area. To view First National Bank’s 2018 “First in the Community” Impact Report and learn more about the full extent of its 2018 community contributions, please visit: <https://www.fnbo.com/community/impact-report/>