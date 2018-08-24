First panhandle ankle replacement surgeries recently performed

The first ankle replacement surgeries have been conducted in the panhandle over the last six months at two different area hospitals, one at Box Butte General in Alliance, two others at Regional West.

Dr. Stephen Myers performed the surgeries and admits ankle surgeries are not near as prevalent as hip and knee replacements.

Myers says an ankle surgery is many times done due to ankle arthritis that has developed from a traumatic injury.

The surgery, which takes about an hour and a half, involves taking off the joint at the end of the bone and replacing it with a metal implant that have a plastic liner. Myers says the technology has evolved so the implants are very good and last for many years. Patients are off the ankle for about a month and back to normal activities within three months.

Dr. Myers , who is based in Aurora, Colorado, has offices at both hospitals and can be contacted by calling the orthopedic departments at Box Butte general and Regional West