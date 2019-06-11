class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389914 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

First State Bank announces acquisition of Cheyenne-based Security First Bank

BY Scott Miller | June 11, 2019
Scottsbluff-based First State Bank is growing, with the announced acquisition of a bank in southeast Wyoming.

First State Bank officials Tuesday said they’ve completed a successful merger with Cheyenne-based Security First Bank, announcing the transaction through their Facebook page.

The merger, which had been pending FDIC approval earlier this year, adds three new locations to the First State Bank organization, two in Cheyenne and one in Laramie.

First State Bank also has branch offices in Gering and Colorado Springs.

