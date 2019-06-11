First State Bank announces acquisition of Cheyenne-based Security First Bank

Scottsbluff-based First State Bank is growing, with the announced acquisition of a bank in southeast Wyoming.

First State Bank officials Tuesday said they’ve completed a successful merger with Cheyenne-based Security First Bank, announcing the transaction through their Facebook page.

The merger, which had been pending FDIC approval earlier this year, adds three new locations to the First State Bank organization, two in Cheyenne and one in Laramie.

First State Bank also has branch offices in Gering and Colorado Springs.