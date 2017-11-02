First State Bank kicks off annual “Gift of Love” program

As the calendar turns to November, one local bank is beginning their annual efforts to help those in need.

First State Bank kicked off their 36th annual “Gift of Love” program today with the unveiling of their Tree of Names. The tree is adorned with hundreds of tags, which are matched with a local in-need child and their Christmas wishlist.

Director of Marketing Becca Tomkins says the gifts are fairly basic: clothing, a scarf or mittens, and maybe a toy or book. She says each year, the bank helps roughly 300 area children through the Tree of Names.

The bank will be hosting a Business After Hours on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at their Scottsbluff branch, and encourage people to enjoy food and beverage, and pick a name or two off of the tree.

Tompkins adds there’s a lot of programs throughout the Gift of Love campaign where you can help out this holiday season, including the Truck of Love, Coats for Kids winter coat drive and canned food collection.

For more information, you can go to the Gift of Love website.