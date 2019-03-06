First Step Toward Alliance Central Park Sunken Garden Restoration Approved

A push has been underway in Alliance to renovate the Central Park Sunken Garden, which was a historical highlight that fell into disrepair over the years and basically had to be demolished.

City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told KNEB News it was so popular in it’s day, that members of the community wanted to get it re-established as a feature of Central Park.

Kuckkahn says a number of citizens have taken on fundraising efforts for the project, and to date have raised enough to be comfortable hiring a firm to begin the engineering process.

The Alliance Council Tuesday night approved the $33,500 proposal from Baker & Associates for the engineering based on a $500,000 project.