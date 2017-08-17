First time home buyer recognized by Platte Valley Bank

Associates of PV Mortgage Company, a Platte Valley Company, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, and Champion Realty came together today to congratulate first time home buyer Abby Hargreaves on her recent home purchase.

On Thursday, Hargreaves was awarded a U.S. flag that was flown above the Capitol in Washington D.C. and a plaque to commemorate becoming a homeowner.

Hargreaves, a former Morrill resident, worked alongside Champion Realty agent Ken Meyer to search for a home for her and her two children to call their own. Her search started in Morrill, and eventually lead her to purchase her dream home in Mitchell.

PV Mortgage Company lender Deb Hudson guided Hargreaves though the complex financial world of home ownership and used the Guaranteed Rural Housing Loan Program through Rural Development to secure financing for the loan.

“It is with heartfelt congratulations that we recognize Abby’s recent stride into homeownership,” said Hod Kosman, President and CEO of Platte Valley Companies. “Helping Abby achieve her dream was truly a team effort on behalf of Deb Hudson and Ken Meyer. The Guaranteed Rural Housing Program was the catalyst that made it happen. There is nothing more rewarding as bankers than using the financial tools available to us to better the lives of the citizens of the communities we serve.”

USDA Rural Development also offers a direct loan program that offers up to 100% financing for a home purchase. Financing is available with interest rates at 3.25% and below, and households may qualify for rates as low as 1%.

Platte Valley Bank has been a top GRH lender in Scotts Bluff County during the last five years originating 294 home loans using the GRH program. In the last five years, the USDA Single Family Housing GRH program assisted 473 families to achieve homeownership totaling over $48.7 million in Scotts Bluff County.

“At PV Mortgage Company, we have been very fortunate to work closely with Rural Development and utilize a number of their programs to assist our customers with loans that fulfill their needs,” said Marci Meyer, Director of Mortgage Operations for PV Mortgage Company. ” We are privileged to serve the needs of our customers across Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.”

For more information about single family direct home loans and other programs available through USDA Rural Development, please visit http://www.rd.usda.gov/ne or contact a Platte Valley Bank lender at any of our locations.