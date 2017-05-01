class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232869 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

First two downtown Gering revitalization grants awarded

BY Kevin Mooney | May 1, 2017
Members of Gering Downtown Revitalization Committee Grant Review Committee announced Monday they have awarded $10,000 grants to the Rompus Room and Monument Inn and Suites  for façade improvements.

John Mejia-City of Gering  CDBG Administrato, says the grant funds were made possible through a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the City of Gering by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for downtown revitalization.

The Rompus Room grant will be used for  new paint, a new 8 x 8 window, awnings, lighting and building signage.  The Monument Inn & Suites, money will  add a digital message board to the existing sign. The sign will be used to promote the hotel and to advertise local events such as Oregon Trail Days, Old West Balloon Fest, Father’s Day Car Show, Sugar Valley Rally and other local events.

Grant funds are available for property owners to make aesthetic improvements to their buildings such as signs, windows, awnings, painting, etc. through matching grants.  Approved applicants are eligible to receive 50% of total project costs up to $10,000.  The Downtown Revitalization Grant Review Committee will meet again in late May to review then next round of applications.

Questions on Gering Downtown Revitalization grant funding and/or for grant applications and guidelines, contact Rawnda Pierce at Twin Cities Development Association or Karla Niedan-Streeks at the Gering Visitors Bureau.

