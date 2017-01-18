class="single single-post postid-209274 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Fischer Again Named to Senate Leadership

BY Dave Strang | January 18, 2017
FILE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., talks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. While a host of prominent Republicans in Congress have jumped off the Donald Trump train, some of them are climbing back aboard after taking heat from loyalists of the controversial billionaire candidate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has announced  that U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) will continue to serve as a counsel to the majority leader in the 115th Congress.

“I am grateful that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked me to serve again on his leadership team. Through this position, I will continue presenting the priorities of Nebraska families directly to Republican Leadership at our weekly meetings. With this seat at the table, I can ensure Nebraska’s voice is heard in the Senate’s highest levels,” said Fischer.

Senator Fischer is one of four counsels to the Majority Leader who were appointed in the 115th Congress. The other three are Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss).

As counsel, Sens. Fischer, Portman, Capito, and Wicker will offer input, guidance, and advice to the Republican leadership.

