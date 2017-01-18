Fischer Again Named to Senate Leadership

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has announced that U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) will continue to serve as a counsel to the majority leader in the 115th Congress.

“I am grateful that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked me to serve again on his leadership team. Through this position, I will continue presenting the priorities of Nebraska families directly to Republican Leadership at our weekly meetings. With this seat at the table, I can ensure Nebraska’s voice is heard in the Senate’s highest levels,” said Fischer.

Senator Fischer is one of four counsels to the Majority Leader who were appointed in the 115th Congress. The other three are Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss).

As counsel, Sens. Fischer, Portman, Capito, and Wicker will offer input, guidance, and advice to the Republican leadership.