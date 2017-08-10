Fischer and Sasse comment on North Korea threats

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers, a move that if carried out would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Yesterday’s announcement warned that the North is preparing a plan to fire four of its missiles over Japan and into waters around the tiny island, which hosts 7,000 U.S. military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000.

Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

Senator Deb Fischer, speaking at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland yesterday, said the U.S. has strong missile defenses, but can’t sit and wait for North Korea to put a nuclear weapon atop a missile. She says it’s a real threat we may have to face in the not too distant future.

Senator Ben Sasse, spoke to Rotarians in Nebraska City yesterday and told News Channel Nebraska the U.S. shouldn’t back North Korea’s leader into a corner.