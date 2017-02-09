Fischer denies DeVos vote was against constituent wishes

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer supported Education Secretary Betsy DeVos during her confirmation process, noting that DeVos had made commitments to Fischer in writing that she will work to protect all students, especially those with disabilities.

During a call with reporters Thursday, Fischer defended her support for secretary DeVos, and rejected a suggestion that she doesn’t support her constitueents after a number of small protests were held at her offices around the state in opposition.

Fischer said sh has held a number of listening sessions, traveled around the state, and listened to calls made to her offices. Fischer said, “I am very aware of the views and opinions of my constituents.”

Fischer has said as a longtime champion of public education and the daughter of a public school teacher, she will continue to fight to ensure all Nebraska children have access to a quality education.