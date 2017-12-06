Fischer discusses NAFTA negotiations, Israel capital announcement

Senator Deb Fischer says she emphasized the importance to agriculture of continued trade with Canada and Mexico when she and other senators met with President Trump and Commerce Secretary Ross about the ongoing NAFTA negotiations.

Fischer told KNEB News the meetings occurred over the last couple days as state ag organizations, including the Nebraska Farm Bureau, express concerns about losing critical trade markets important to their members.

Fischer said “”We’re just trying to get him to realize that while it is important to make some changes to NAFTA, there are some good things in it. And some things that if they are changed, especially with agriculture and certain areas of manufacturing, we could be looking at a lot of damage being done to our economy.”

Fischer says she was glad to be one of the small group of senators who outlined to the Administration the benefits of NAFTA to Nebraska and the nation’s economy.

Fischer also applauded President Trump for his announcement that recognizes Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv, as the capital of Israel.

Fischer told KNEB News the move was long overdue as part of American policy. Fischer explained, “It’s been recognized for thousands of years that this is the capital of Israel. With regards to moving the embassy there, I think it is going to take some time to make sure the building constructed there is secure and meets the needs of our country.”