Fischer discusses South Korea trade deal, North Korea summit, & school safety

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, visited with KNEB today about a number of issues.

Fischer embraced the extension of the trade deal with South Korea or KORUS, which she says will not only strengthen the U.S. trade position but also the two countries partnership regarding security and national defense.

South Korea was Nebraska agriculture’s fifth-largest customer in 2016 and imported $340 million of Nebraska agricultural products that year.

Fischer also says she is hopeful the proposed meeting with President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will produce positive results.

Fischer indicated she is watching the preparations for the meeting with an optimistic eye, hoping the negotiations will reduce or even eliminate the threat of a nuclear attack against the U.S.

Fischer says she wants the President to be open with Congress on any negotiations with the North Korean leader and not have the bad surprises that cropped up in the closed door Iranian deal negotiated by former President Obama.

Fischer also says legislation she cosponsored that was recently passed will bridge gaps in the existing National Instant Criminal Background Check System and empower states and local school districts to improve safety in schools.

Fischer says the legislation would require compliance with current reporting laws and identify dangerous people who are not allowed to have firearms under current laws.

Fischer said there was a “total breakdown in Florida”, where she said nothing was done despite the fact the gunman was not only identified by mental health people, but also law enforcement and even the FBI. Fischer said “That cannot happen again.”

Fischer says the legislation includes grant funding for training students, faculty, and local law enforcement to coordinate and identify violent situations, plus make improvements to school infrastructure and reporting systems.

https://youtu.be/q5Ni86_atyU