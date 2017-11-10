Fischer introduces Gold Star families bill

Senator Deb Fischer has introduced the Gold Star Families Bill, which would allow spouses and families of deceased veterans to more easily access military families and certain benefits.

Under current law, there are no standardized means for Gold Star familiesto accee military facilities to visit a loved one’s gravesite, receive grief counseling or attend a memorial service. Fischer says in some cases access cards have been granted, but there is still no consistent policy across military bases especially for spouses who remarry.

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon has introduced companion legislation in the House which has already passed.