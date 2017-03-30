Fischer: New agreements with countries from vacated trade partnerships need to be priority

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says she told U.S. Trade Representative Nominee Robert Lighthizer he needs to act swiftly to protect the country and Nebraska’s interests in trade partnerships the Trump Administration has vacated.

The Trump Administration maintains they can negotiate bilateral or revised agreements with countries in NAFTA and the Trans Pacific Partnership that will be better for the United States.

But Fischer said she told Lighthizer she disagreed with the President on vacating T.P.P. and new agreements with the Far East countries in T.P.P need to be a priority the minute he gains the office.

Fischer said she was pleased she got assurances from Lighthizer that any future agreements will benefit agriculture and expand Nebraska exports