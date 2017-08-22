Fischer promoting development of rural broadband in new infrastructure bill

Senator Deb Fischer is continuing to promote improving the state’s rural infrastructure during August recess visits around the state.

While Fischer is in Omaha Tuesday talking to trucking, rail and aviation industry leaders, she spoke about improving rural access to the internet during her stop in Scottsbluff Friday.

Fischer said she is looking for deployment of more broadband in rural areas. Fischer said with the “flexibility” of the proposed infrastructure bill, she hopes they will allow for more broadband development as well.

Fischer said Washington must improve the regulatory process and allow rural infrastructure projects across the board to move faster.