Fischer says public debate by Congress needed on healthcare

BY Kevin Mooney | August 18, 2017
Courtesy/Sen. Deb Fischer

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer is not happy with the lack of public debate when Congress considered a new health care plan.

Appearing on KNEB’s News Extra program, she said the unsuccessful process used to try to pass a Republican health care plan upset her.

Fischer says there was no public debate by Congress  on a replacement plan, adding the party leadership “cannot shut that down. ”

Fischer said the public wants to see senators offer amendments and vote on those changes and the resulting final bill. She says the process is likely going into committees after the August recess, which she says might not work any better to provide the affordable health care Nebraskans and Americans want

 

