Fischer: Senate Republicans united despite colleagues criticism of Trump

Senator Deb Fischer says the Republican Party is united behind President Donald Trump and his policies despite criticism from prominent Republican lawmakers.

Senators Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jeff Flake of Arizona say they are not running for re-election, questioning the President’s behavior and competence to lead the country and the party.

When asked about the criticism of Trump from the two senators, Fischer told the Nebraska media on a conference call Thursday she is not in the two senators’ camp.

Fischer said there seems to be “a desire to say the Republican party is not unified.” But she said if you look at the votes by Republicans in the Senate “we are voting as a whole with each other and with the President.”