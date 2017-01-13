Fischer supports confirmation of Defense Secretary nominee

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska says she plans to vote for the confirmation of retired Gen. James Mattis as Defense Secretary.

After questioning Mattes during confirmation hearings, Fischer said Mattes has the qualifications and experience as a former Commander in the Middle East to understand the complexities of the region and properly assess threats to the nation.

Mattes is quickly gaining support because of the bipartisan respect he cultivated on Capitol Hill during his 44 years in the military. Democrats also believe he will act as a bulwark against the impulsive, bombastic style of President-elect Donald Trump.