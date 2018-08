Authorities have released the name of a man who went

missing while fishing in a reservoir in southern Wyoming.

Albany County Undersheriff Josh Debree says 44-year-old Rocky Federico, of Denver, was fishing on a float tube on Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 north of Laramie when a storm rolled through Aug. 19.

Investigators believe that Federico’s and his tube were

blown across the reservoir and that he tried to walk or swim across a shallow area. His body was found Friday morning.