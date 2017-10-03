Five felony charges filed in Dawes County fatal rollover

Seven criminal charges- including five felonies- have been filed against the 32-year-old Pine Ridge woman who is accused of being behind the wheel during a drunk driving rollover that claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl.

Kimberly Eagle Bull was formally charged with the following last Wednesday in Dawes County Court:

Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death- Class IB Felony

Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Injury- Class II Felony

Intentional Child Abuse- No Injury- Class 3A Felony

Motor Vehicle Homicide- DUI- Class 2A Felony

DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury- Class 3A Felony

Transporting a Child While Intoxicated- Class I misdemeanor

False Reporting- Class I misdemeanor.

Authorities claim Eagle Bull was drunk driving on the evening of September 9th on Slim Butte Road north of Chadron. She rolled the vehicle, and six people- including three children- were injured in the accident.

Six-year-old Christina Roubideaux and another child were airlifted to Denver Children’s Hospital, and Roubideaux died as a result of the injuries she sustained. An 8-year-old was seriously injured, and a 4-year-old received minor injuries.

Charges were filed in Dawes County two-and-a-half weeks later, and Eagle Bull was arraigned on the charges on September 27th.

Bond has been set at $50,000 at ten percent, and her next court date has been scheduled for October 18th.