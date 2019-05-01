Five ‘Leos’ honored with Lions Club Scholarships

Five Gering High School seniors were honored today, as the Scottsbluff-Gering Lions Club handed out scholarships to members of the GHS Leo Club.

Rachel Rawlings, Jaela Hardin, Nathaniel Van Anne, Megan Maser, and Logan Moravec each received a $500 scholarship as outstanding senior students.

Leo Club Coordinator Lisa Freburg says all of the recipients stood out for their mentoring of younger students. “They all have at one point been a mentor to a Gering elementary student,” says Freburg, “and it’s just really neat to see how that’s impacted them.”

Freburg says she was amazed how the interactions helped energize the older students about being engaged in the community.

The winners were announced at Wednesday’s luncheon at the Scottsbluff Country Club.