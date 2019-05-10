Five new chimpanzees coming to Riverside Discovery Center

Seven months after Riverside Discovery Center’s resident chimpanzee Scooter found a new home at the Houston Zoo, RDC Director Anthony Mason has announced that new chimpanzees will soon be calling Scottsbluff home.

The Yerkes National Primate Research Center at Emory University has donated five chimpanzees to the Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff.

“We are pleased to announce another donation of chimpanzees, which involved the Yerkes National Primate Research Center, the Riverside Discovery Center and the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan,” says R. Paul Johnson, MD, Yerkes director.

The Riverside Discovery Center is one of 30 U.S. zoos that participates in the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan.

“This collaborative process has resulted in a newly renovated home for the five chimpanzees and the expansion of RDC’s popular chimpanzee exhibit, which opened in 1992.”

In preparation for the arrival of the chimpanzees, RDC updated the housing areas, added more climbing structures, elevated platforms and hammocks, and installed additional food chutes and mounds, all which facilitate species-typical behaviors.

“We are excited to welcome our zoo’s newest residents and look forward to helping our guests get to know each one of them,” said Mason. “Opening this expanded exhibit is just one component of our master plan to support conservation, education, discovery and recreation,” he continues.

Critical to this donation was the Chimpanzee SSP, which helps guide the management of the chimpanzee population.

The public will have an opportunity to meet the new chimpanzees next Saturday, May 18th during a special pancake breakfast that begins at 7:30 a.m. Reservations are required, and you can purchase your tickets by calling 630-6236 or emailing vlara@riversidediscoverycenter.org