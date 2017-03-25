Five people arrested on drug charges in Chadron

A traffic stop shortly before midnight Thursday night in Chadron resulted in the arrests of 5 people on drug charges. All are currently in custody at the Dawes County Jail with bond pending.

Police Chief Tim Lordino says officer Brewer Newton stopped the vehicle for having an expired in-transit license plate, and noticed the smell of marijuana when he talked to the driver.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and found marijuana and suspected methamphetamine totaling less than a gram, drug paraphernalia. and alcoholic beverages.

They interviewed the four occupants of the vehicle and then issued multiple search warrants for two locations in Chadron.

Officers seized suspected marijuana and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia such as marijuana and meth pipes, and a number of items usually associated with drug dealing including marijuana grinders, small plastic bags, and digital scales.

Chief Lordino says police then arrested the 4 young men who had been in the vehicle. 18-year old Issac Brodrick, 19-year old Tristan King, 19-year old Logan Gimeson, and 21-year old DIllon McGannon.

All were charged with felony Possession of Methamphetamine and the infractions of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with Gimeson also charged with misdemeanor minor in possesion of alcohol.

Police also began looking for a fifth suspect connected to the meth found at one of the two homes covered by the search warrants and Friday afternoon arrested 20-year old Devin Julius, also of Chadron for the same charges as the others except MIP.