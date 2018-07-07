Five SHS health occupation students do well at International Conference

Five Scottsbluff High students involved in the Health Occupations Students of America for future health professionals recently attended an International Leadership Conference in Dallas, TX.
Students become eligible to compete at the International level by winning in the top 3 in their event at the State competition in Omaha, NE.
Depending on the event, events have 2 rounds. The first round is a written test, which determines who moves into the final round which is a hands on competitive skill, which then determines top 10.
The five girls pictured made it to the final round in their event which is the top 50% at an International competitive level. Makayla Comings made it to the final round in Certified Nursing Assistant.
Brianna Little, Yolanda Fernandez, Lauren Lambertson, and Shelby Bewley made it to the final round in CPR.