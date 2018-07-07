class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321922 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Five SHS health occupation students do well at International Conference

BY Kevin Mooney | July 7, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Five SHS health occupation students do well at International Conference
(Pictured left to right- Brianna Little, Yolanda Fernandez,, Sponsor and Instructor Betty Anderson, Makayla Comings, Lauren Lambertson, and Shelby Bewley)
Five  Scottsbluff High students  involved in the  Health Occupations Students of America for future health professionals recently  attended an International Leadership Conference in Dallas, TX.
Students become eligible to compete at the International level by winning in the top 3 in their event at the State competition in Omaha, NE.
Depending on the event, events have 2 rounds. The first round is a written test, which determines who moves into the final round which is a hands on competitive skill, which then determines top 10.
The five girls pictured made it to the final round in their event which is the top 50% at an International competitive level.  Makayla Comings made it to the final round in Certified Nursing Assistant.
Brianna Little, Yolanda Fernandez, Lauren Lambertson, and Shelby Bewley made it to the final round in CPR.
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments