Flags to fly half-staff on Patriots Day

Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day. Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on September 11, 2017.

Governor Ricketts also issued the following statement in observance of Patriot Day:

“Today is a day of remembrance for the Americans who were killed in the largest terrorist attack ever committed on American soil. The 3,000 who died on that day serve as a constant reminder of freedoms which we enjoy as Americans, and of the evil that seeks to undermine our Republic’s values. The bravery and sacrifice in the face of terrorism which we witnessed on September 11, 2001 and the days following the attack continue to inspire us now. We will never forget those who lost their lives on that fateful day, and their memory remains fresh as we continue to fight to defeat radical Islamic terrorism.”