Flash fire at Colorado gas plant injures 3

BY Associated Press | June 6, 2019
Three workers have been injured in a flash fire at a natural gas plant in northern Colorado.

Dan Harms of the Pawnee Fire Protection District says that the flash fire happened about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday while the workers were working on a compressor at the Summit Midstream plant in Weld County just south of the Wyoming state line.

The three injured workers suffered burn injuries and were all taken to a hospital.

Harms told The Denver Post that he did not know the extent of their injuries.

Summit Midstream spokesman Blake Motley tells The Greeley Tribune said the incident is under investigation.

