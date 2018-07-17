Flash flood watch issued for late today following heavy rains

A flash flood watch is in effect from six this evening until six Wednesday morning for a large portion of the panhandle due to the possibility of heavy rains late today following large rains Monday evening.

The rains Monday evening included widespread reports of one to two inches of moisture in a short amount of time with some localized reports of up to five inches. At the KNEB studios, we received just over two inches of rain last night although the official report at the airport was 1.29″

The flash flood watch incudes Scotts Bluff, Box Butte, Morrill, Kimball, Sioux, Dawes, and Cheyenne counties and the southern part of the Black Hills including Newcastle, Wyoming, Custer and Hot Springs.

Other rainfall amounts from last night…. Alliance. .90, Gordon. 1.96, Sidney, 1.23. Kimball only had .20 and Torrington only reported .15.