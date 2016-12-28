Fliesbach family foundation makes significant gift to WNCC campaign

Western Nebraska Community College Wednesday announced that it has received a grant from the Fliesbach Family Foundation in the amount of $210,000.

As part of the WNCC Works: Expanding the Possibilities campaign, the gifts will support the upcoming renovation of the WNCC Scottsbluff Campus Performing Arts Center. Through this gift, the Fliesbach family would like to honor the decades of work by Ms. Judy Chaloupka as managing director of Theatre West Summer Repertory. Upon completion of the Performing Arts Center, the WNCC Little Theatre will be renamed the proposed “Judy Chaloupka Theatre.”

“My sisters and I are delighted to support the future of WNCC and Theatre West through the Performing Arts Center renovation,” said Jane Fliesbach. “I can’t think of a more deserving person who has given her time, talents, and energy to support WNCC and theater arts in our region than Judy Chaloupka. She has done so much for Theatre West and our community.”

wnccworks.org. Fundraising projects and renovation plans can also be found on the site. The gift comes in the midst of the fundraising campaign for the college, which extends through 2016. This year also marks the landmark 90th anniversary of WNCC. Individuals and businesses who are interested in supporting WNCC through gifts can learn more atFundraising projects and renovation plans can also be found on the site.

“This generous grant will enable us to renovate and expand the Performing Arts Center on our Scottsbluff campus to better serve our students and the community through top-notch events,” said WNCC President Todd Holcomb. “We are very grateful to the Fliesbach family for their recognition of the importance of these cultural opportunities and upgraded facilities in the Panhandle,” he added.