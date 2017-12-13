“Flight Gathering” scheduled before first departing United Express flight

The Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority is getting ready to welcome SkyWest, flying as United Express, when they begin flights from Scottsbluff to Denver beginning January 30th.

The Airport Authority Wednesday scheduled a “flight gathering” beginning at 2 p.m. January 30th prior to the first departing flight at 4 p.m. Refreshments and comments from local dignitaries and airline representatives will be part of the special ceremony.

Board Chair Don Overman says the fares out of Scottsbluff on the area’s new airline are very affordable, and passengers are able to gain all their bonus points and other amenities with flights out of Scottsbluff . Skelton says he is excited to have reliable air service that will have people flying out of Scottsbluff as they had in the past.

Those who will be manning kiosks and flight counters at the local airport are going through training now and after the holidays.