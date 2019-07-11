Flooding brings the American Red Cross to Lexington

Following torrential rainfall earlier in the week Lexington and other central Nebraska towns quickly flooded. Families were displaced and left with few options for lodging and immediate assistance. The American Red Cross came set up a shelter inside the Lexington High school.

The River morning show host Lana Greene talked with Vicki Halligan who helped oversee the shelter. Halligan explained that more than 150 people came through the shelter seeking multiple types of assistance from first aid, to meals and dry clothes. 15 families even stayed overnight. By Wednesday all, but one family had found more long term housing and the majority of other needs were met. Halligan said they plan to close the Lexington Shelter Thursday (July 12) morning and move it to Wood River to serve the towns now experiencing the flooding.

Halligan was impressed and amazed to see the outpouring of support from the community.

See the interview and flooding images here: