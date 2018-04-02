Florke leaving Scotts Bluff County after 18 years

After 18 years with Scotts Bluff County, information Systems Director Chance Florke will leave to take a new position with Kelley Bean.

Florke said it was a difficult decision, but he is leaving for a “better opportunity.” Florke says he leaves the county with “a good solid network for somebody to take over and continue to expand on”. Florke says he will be doing many of the same things with Kelley Bean including day to day network administration, desktop support, and using technology to assist them with their operations.

Florke’s first day with Kelley Bean is April 9th, although he indicated he will be working assisting the county as they transition to a new I.T. Director. The Commissioners this afternoon will accept Florke’s resignation, and appoint someone on an interim basis.